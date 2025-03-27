Machar’s house arrest ‘brings agreement to a collapse’: Oyet

27th March 2025
Author: Staff Reporter | Published: 54 mins ago

SPLM-IO Deputy Chairperson, and the First Deputy Speaker of the National Parliament Oyet Nathaniel speaks during a press conference held at SPLM-IO Secretariat Office in Juba - March 1, 2024 - (Photo: Awan Moses/Eye Radio)

JUBA, 27 March 2025 (Eye Radio) – The Deputy Chairman of SPLM-IO Oyet Nathaniel said house arrest of Dr. Riek Machar has abrogated the 2018 peace agreement and put the prospect for stability in South Sudan in serious jeopardy.

Oyet said in a statement that a convoy of soldiers accompanying the country’s top security chiefs forcefully entered Machar’s residence at 9:46pm on March 26, and placed him and Interior Minister Angelina Teny under arrest.

“The arrest and detention of H.E. Dr. Riek Machar Teny effectively brings the Agreement to a collapse, thus the prospect for Peace and Stability in South Sudan has now been put into serious jeopardy,” Oyet said.

“Consequently, we would like to declare that with the arrest and detention of H.E. Dr. Riek Machar Teny, the RARCSS, 2018 has been abrogated.”

Oyet further appealed to IGAD, the African Union, C5 countries, and the United Nations to intervene and ensure the immediate and unconditional release of Machar, Angelina Teny, and other political detainees. He called on his party members to remain calm as diplomatic efforts continue to resolve the situation.

Regional and international peace guarantors including the IGAD and United Nations have called for restraint and warned that the SPLM-IO leader’s detention leaves the country on the brink of war.

