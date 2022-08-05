Machar urges U.S. to reconsider funding cut to peace monitors

5th August 2022
Published: 5 hours ago

First Vice President Riek Machar signs a document extending the transitional period by 24 months. | 4TH August 2022. | Photo: Lou Nelson/Eye Radio.

The First Vice President is appealing to the United States government to reconsider its decision of withdrawing financial support to South Sudan peace monitoring bodies.

Last month, the U.S. withheld financial support to the vital peace monitoring mechanisms – R-JMEC and CTSAM-VM.

Washington cited a lack of progress in the peace implementation and a lack of political will by the peace parties.

Speaking during the extension of the transitional period to two years yesterday, Dr. Riek Machar appealed to the US government to continue supporting the peace monitoring bodies.

“We know the US has withdrawn her support on CTSAM-VM and R-JMEC. All we can do is to appeal to the US again, resume the support. If the US is paying one billion US dollars on humanitarian, it shouldn’t go for nothing,” he said.

“Let’s continue working together, the international community we appeal to you again, continue your support to us.”

The call by Machar comes a month after President Salva Kiir made a similar appeal to the Joe Biden Administration, to support the Unity government in its quest for lasting peace.

This week, the ceasefire monitoring body – CTSAM-VM said it is struggling to continue with its role in the peace process after the US withdraws funding.

This is despite an announcement by the Chinese government to fund the revitalized peace agreement, including supporting the peace and ceasefire monitoring bodies.

In a statement sent to Eye Radio, the Chinese Embassy in Juba said it will continue to provide funding to peace and ceasefire monitoring bodies.

The U.S. said in a statement, it welcomes the willingness of the Chinese government to support the peace monitoring mechanisms.

