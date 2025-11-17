17th November 2025

Machar trial: Court directs witnesses to testify next Friday

Dr. Riek Machar, SPLM-IO leader, at the Special Court session in Juba's Freedom Hall. (Courtesy photo)

 The special court trying suspended First Vice President Riek Machar and seven other accused has directed the prosecution to prepare its witnesses to appear before the court next Friday.

During its 22nd session held today, proceedings opened with the roll call of the sixth defendant, followed by confirmation of the presence of all remaining accused persons.

A representative of the prosecution told the court that a total of 16 witnesses are ready to testify.

Eight of these witnesses require security protection, while the remaining eight are prepared to provide public testimony, with an interpreter available where necessary.

The court adjourned the session and instructed the prosecution to submit a list of witnesses scheduled to testify on Friday, November 21.

Last week, the special court concluded cross-examining the investigator and complainant, and will now move on to witness testimonies in the next session.

During the 21st session, the court questioned Major General Basilio Thomas Wani, the investigator. Judge James Alala asked him about several items seized during the arrests.

Major General Basilio said items linked directly to the case, like mobile phones and a laptop, were presented as evidence. However, other items, such as firearms, cash, and personal belongings, remain with the National Security Service.

He also admitted that he didn’t investigate deaths among the White Army and SPLA-IO, or check where the money for buying weapons came from.

