Machar trial adjourned to October 13 for expert witness

JUBA, South Sudan (Eye Radio) – The trial of the suspended First Vice President Dr Riek Machar and his co-accused was adjourned until Monday, October 13, following a successful request by the defense team to summon a foreign forensic expert to testify.

The eighth session of the trial, which focused on the Nasir incident, resumed in Juba on Wednesday morning, October 8, with the proceedings taking place behind closed doors for independent media after security personnel blocked access.

Adjournment for Expert Witness

Wednesday’s session was dedicated to the testimony of the lead investigator, who continued presenting digital criminal evidence and a related crime laboratory report against Dr. Machar and the seven co-accused.

However, the defense team objected to discussing the contents of the forensic report until the expert who prepared it could be questioned in court. Both the Public Prosecution and the Attorney General agreed to the request.

The court will summon the forensic laboratory expert from South Africa to appear at the next session on Monday to present and defend the contents of the report.

Media Barring Contradicts Open Access

The decision to bar independent journalists from the resumption of the high-profile trial contradicts earlier assurances from the judiciary that the proceedings would be open to the public and the press.

Only reporters from the state-owned South Sudan Broadcasting Corporation (SSBC) were later permitted access.

The trial continues to focus on the digital criminal evidence presented by the prosecution.

