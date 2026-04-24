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Machar Case: Defense requests live broadcast and one-week preparation

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: April 24, 2026

Dr. Riek Machar, SPLM-IO leader, is currently undergoing trial over Nasir incident. (Courtesy photo)

The defense team for the suspended First Vice President requested a live broadcast of the statements by the South Sudan Broadcasting Corporation (SSBC) and sought a one-week adjournment to prepare the accused during the 71st session of the Special Court on Friday.

The court, sitting at Freedom Hall, expects to rule on both requests on April 27, 2026.

The defense submitted these requests as the Special Court concluded the cross-examination of the final prosecution witness, digital forensic expert Calvin Rafadi. Rafadi testified regarding his examination of electronic devices linked to the accused.

Rafadi informed the court that his investigation found no direct communications ordering attacks in Nasir. However, he noted evidence of real-time information sharing via WhatsApp.

Judge Stephen Simon questioned why the investigation committee in Juba did not formally authenticate Rafadi’s forensic report upon its submission in August 2025. The judge asked if Rafadi understood the procedures for submitting foreign documents to the court.

Rafadi acknowledged the requirement for authentication but stated he needed to verify the specific legal procedures applicable in South Sudan.

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