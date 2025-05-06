MA boss Elijah tells journalists to stick to media ethics amid AI era

The Managing Director of South Sudan Media Authority is urging Journalists in the country to adhere to the highest standards of accuracy, objectivity, and fairness in reporting amid the advancement of Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Elijah Alier said in a statement that this era of rapid technological change, ethical media reporting and professionalism are more important than ever.

He added that media practitioners must also be aware of the potential for misinformation and disinformation and take steps to verify information before publishing.

Mr. Alier highlighted that the ongoing political instability, poor infrastructure and low literacy rates create a challenging environment for journalists.

He, however, said despite these obstacles, the media authority registered 302 media entities, of which 129 are operational, and accredited 138 professional national journalists, including 36 females.

On the raise of Artificial Intelligence, Alier said it is rapidly transforming the media landscape, offering new tools for content creation, distribution, and audience engagement.

He also raised critical questions about journalistic ethics and the potential for bias and manipulation.

Alier called for vigilance, responsible and ethical use of AI that upholds the values of truth, fairness, and impartiality.

South Sudan rose to 109th place in the 2025 World Press Freedom Index, up from 136th last year, with Reporters Without Borders, crediting the improvement to fewer attacks on the media.

Published on World Press Freedom Day, May 3, 2025, the Index ranked Norway first and Eritrea last.

For the first time, South Sudan leads both Kenya and Uganda within the East African Community, scoring 51.63 to place 109th. Kenya follows at 117, Uganda at 143, while Ethiopia (145), Sudan (156), and Egypt (170) remain further behind.

