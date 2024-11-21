21st November 2024
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  National News | News   |   Lul calls for calm after SSPDF soldiers, ex-spy chief’s guards clash in Juba

Lul calls for calm after SSPDF soldiers, ex-spy chief’s guards clash in Juba

Authors: Lasuba Memo | Charles Wote | | Published: 1 hour ago

SSPDF Spokesperson Major General Lul Ruai Koang in an interview with to Eye Radio in Bilpam. May 15, 2024. (Photo: Lou Nelson).

The heavy gun fire heard on Thursday in the national capital Juba was at the residence of ex-spy Chief Gen. Akol Koor’s following a misunderstanding between his guards and a protection unit for the President, but the situation is under control, according to the army spokesperson.

Maj. Gen Lul Ruai Koang said upon hearing the exchange of gunfire,  the army Chief of Defense Forces, Gen. Santino Wol rushed to the shooting scene, and contained the situation.

“It is true that there was exchange of gunfire this evening, and that one happened at the resident of ex-spice chief General Akol Koor Kuc.

“There was misunderstanding between our own soldiers; we have two layers of security team. We have a protection force that is protecting the President,  and we have his (Akol Koor) close protection force.

“As a result, they exchanged gun fire. However, from the eruption of exchange of gun fire, the Chief of Defense Forces rushed to the scene  of the  shooting, calmed down the situation and succeeded in containing further shooting, and further investigation to ascertain the cause of the shooting will be carried out”, he said.

Asked about the plight of civilians, Lul Rua said the army is yet to ascertain if there were civilian causalities but confirmed two SSPDF soldiers were wounded in the exchange of gun fire.

“As time goes by, we will do an investigation to find if there were civilian causalities. But it was clearly between our forces.

Asked if Gen. Koor was under house arrest, Lul said; “He was told to remain in his resident, I wont’s call it he was under arrest as such but he was instructed and arrested to remain within the confine of his residence.

“I didn’t get a paper that indicated a reason  for the confinement withing his residence, but I can confirm he was instructed to remain within the confine of his residence and a security would be provided for him’, he added.

Currently on air

00:00:00 - 06:00:00

Midnight Music: Shuffle

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Former energy official calls for Nilepet’s dissolution 1

Former energy official calls for Nilepet’s dissolution

Published November 15, 2024

Cargo plane crash-lands at Lankien airstrip 2

Cargo plane crash-lands at Lankien airstrip

Published November 19, 2024

Kiir appoints 15-member team to Tumaini Initiative 3

Kiir appoints 15-member team to Tumaini Initiative

Published November 15, 2024

Govt commissions Martyrs Bridge donated by Japan 4

Govt commissions Martyrs Bridge donated by Japan

Published November 18, 2024

Officials downplay claims of Ugandan ARVs smuggling to South Sudan 5

Officials downplay claims of Ugandan ARVs smuggling to South Sudan

Published November 19, 2024

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Lul calls for calm after SSPDF soldiers, ex-spy chief’s guards clash in Juba

Published 1 hour ago

Magwi returnees face grave situation as 15 health facilities collapse

Published 7 hours ago

MoH says coordinating funding for Akobo Hospital after protest

Published 7 hours ago

EAC to celebrate 25th Anniversary as President Kiir prepares to handover chairmanship

Published 8 hours ago

ICC issues arrest warrants for Netanyahu, Gallant and Hamas commander over alleged war crimes

Published 8 hours ago

Panyijiar calm after 6 killed in battle with raiders: commissioner

Published 8 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
21st November 2024

Copyright 2024. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.