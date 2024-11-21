Lul calls for calm after SSPDF soldiers, ex-spy chief’s guards clash in Juba

The heavy gun fire heard on Thursday in the national capital Juba was at the residence of ex-spy Chief Gen. Akol Koor’s following a misunderstanding between his guards and a protection unit for the President, but the situation is under control, according to the army spokesperson.

Maj. Gen Lul Ruai Koang said upon hearing the exchange of gunfire, the army Chief of Defense Forces, Gen. Santino Wol rushed to the shooting scene, and contained the situation.

“It is true that there was exchange of gunfire this evening, and that one happened at the resident of ex-spice chief General Akol Koor Kuc.

“There was misunderstanding between our own soldiers; we have two layers of security team. We have a protection force that is protecting the President, and we have his (Akol Koor) close protection force.

“As a result, they exchanged gun fire. However, from the eruption of exchange of gun fire, the Chief of Defense Forces rushed to the scene of the shooting, calmed down the situation and succeeded in containing further shooting, and further investigation to ascertain the cause of the shooting will be carried out”, he said.

Asked about the plight of civilians, Lul Rua said the army is yet to ascertain if there were civilian causalities but confirmed two SSPDF soldiers were wounded in the exchange of gun fire.

“As time goes by, we will do an investigation to find if there were civilian causalities. But it was clearly between our forces.

Asked if Gen. Koor was under house arrest, Lul said; “He was told to remain in his resident, I wont’s call it he was under arrest as such but he was instructed and arrested to remain within the confine of his residence.

“I didn’t get a paper that indicated a reason for the confinement withing his residence, but I can confirm he was instructed to remain within the confine of his residence and a security would be provided for him’, he added.

