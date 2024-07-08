8th July 2024
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News | States   |   Lowoi youths abandon farms to guard children against abductors: MP

Lowoi youths abandon farms to guard children against abductors: MP

Author: Moyo Jacob Felix | Published: 51 mins ago

A village in Lowoi, Torit County. (Photo: Visit South Sudan/Facebook).

Local youth in Lowoi Payam of Torit County in Eastern Equatoria State known as Monyomiji have suspended daily farming activities to guard children against abductors, according to a lawmaker representing the area.

Hon. Samuel Buhori Loti disclosed the situation in an interview with Eye Radio after the local defenders recovered two children from the armed abductors on 5th July.

Loti said a group of abductors whom he suspected to be from Greater Pibor Administrative Area stormed Lowoi and stole two children. Attempts to reach authorities in GPAA were futile.

The children from different mothers and one father were believed to be five and six years old.

According to the area MP, the incident happened while the parents were in their farms cultivating when they were informed about the incident an hour later.

“The Monyimiji pursued them until at around 7 o’clock Saturday when they were found in a certain location cooking and they were attacked,” the lawmaker said.

“The two children were recovered safely and taken to rejoin their parents, and now, Monyiemiji are still on alert because we discovered there are a number of these abductors roaming around our bushes.”

Lawmaker Loti said a series of attacks in recent days have prompted the community to suspend farming to protect their children against the abductors.

“The Monyimiji now have suspended all cultivation activities in order to be able to take gut out of the community and their properties.”

He said the Lokoya Community in both the Eastern and Central Equatoria states have lost over 250 children to child abductors since 2012.

On Sunday, the Executive Director of Lirya Payam in Juba County of Central Equatoria State, said the abductors took three children in the area before one of them was shot dead and the children rescued.

In recent years, child abduction was widespread in Lirya Payam east of Central Equatoria State.

In 2017, the Local Government Administrator, revealed that at least 115 children have been abducted from Lirya, Lokiliri and Lowoi areas of Central Equatoria between 1989 and that period.

The research also revealed that at least 36 people were killed by abductors as they attempted to kidnap children.

The UN Commission on Human Rights in South Sudan said in a report early this year – that there are increasing cases of abduction and human trafficking in several states including Jonglei State and Pibor Administrative Area.

The commission said it has documented cases of abduction and shocking stories of trafficking involving armed groups and members of the armed force.

Currently on air

18:00:00 - 18:55:00

Score-sheet

Listen Live
Popular Stories
SSPDF clashes with NAS in Yei as 6 youth abducted 1

SSPDF clashes with NAS in Yei as 6 youth abducted

Published Friday, July 5, 2024

FAO set to begin construction of Juba Modern Market 2

FAO set to begin construction of Juba Modern Market

Published Thursday, July 4, 2024

AFCON qualifiers: South Sudan in Group K with Uganda, Congo and South Africa 3

AFCON qualifiers: South Sudan in Group K with Uganda, Congo and South Africa

Published Thursday, July 4, 2024

Makuei: Tumaini to establish oversight for peace implementation, cites NTC failures 4

Makuei: Tumaini to establish oversight for peace implementation, cites NTC failures

Published Saturday, July 6, 2024

HRW urges Kiir to reject bill mandating NSS to arrest without warrant 5

HRW urges Kiir to reject bill mandating NSS to arrest without warrant

Published Thursday, July 4, 2024

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Lowoi youths abandon farms to guard children against abductors: MP

Published 51 mins ago

Rwandan Community joins Juba Council in Kigali-inspired clean city project

Published 54 mins ago

New hurdle in Tumaini Initiative as SSOMA rejects integration into R-TGONU

Published 2 hours ago

Juba residents sue nightclub for noise nuisance

Published 2 hours ago

Rwandan soldiers fighting alongside M23 in east DRC: UN experts

Published 3 hours ago

13 years from independence, we still have fragile institutions, weak economy: Dr. Lam

Published 4 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
8th July 2024

Copyright 2024. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.

error: Alert: Content is protected !!