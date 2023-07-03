Longechuk County records 7 more cases of suspected hemorrhagic fever

A national Non-Governmental Organization has reported at least one death among seven new cases of suspected hemorrhagic fever in Longechuk County of Upper Nile State.

The outbreak was first reported on June 27 – when 18 cases were registered – out of which 10 people including three children and an adult died. Several others were also hospitalized.

The latest data brings the official total of reported cases to 25 including 11 deaths.

Kech Pal, the Executive Director of Nile Initiative Development Organization (NIDO) said the new cases including one death in Pachimbi were reported on July 2 by the team in Dajo.

“The team in Dajo received new patients, they are trying their level best to collect samples and they reported to me seven new cases yesterday,” Pal said in an interview with Eye Radio on Monday.

During the first incident, Dr. John Pasquale Rumunu, who is the Director of Preventive Health Service said the National Ministry of Health detected the situation and was investigating the disease.

According to the U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention, Viral hemorrhagic fever (VHFs) refers to a condition that affects many organ systems of the body, damages the overall cardiovascular system, and reduces the body’s ability to function on its own.

Most VHFs have no known cure or vaccine.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



SPLM-IO launches office in Upper Nile State Previous Post