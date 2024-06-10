Local artistes decry being dumped in stadium opening show

Some South Sudanese musicians based in the country have decried being denied a chance to perform at the upcoming inauguration of Juba National Stadium.

According to SSFA program schedule, US-based singer Dynamq has been picked in addition to some traditional dancers, while singer Mapia One Dictionary said he will perform at the landmark event.

The tightly scheduled event will be attended by President Salva Kiir and FIFA President, Gianni Infantino, and closely followed by a World Cup Qualifiers match between South Sudan and Sudan.

But some singers, including DJ Cent, already lamented that South Sudan-based artistes are likely to be denied a chance to perform during the stadium inauguration.

“The new Stadium in Juba will open soon and they will bring an international artist to come & open it with a massive performance,” Cent said in a post on social media in May.

“They will pay that artist with millions while their own home artistes will get nothing but maybe some cheap artists will beg for 500 dollars.”

Mr. Cent called on his countrymen to embrace the local talent as it is the case in other countries like Uganda.

Another artiste, rapper Lord G voiced out his frustration over the snub in a statement on Facebook.

“No performing artists tomorrow at the opening of the national stadium, apart from Dynamq. This country!! Where are all these my stars?” he said, before mentioning a number of local artistes.

