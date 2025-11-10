Lobong urges peace btw security forces and Magwi civilians

Eastern Equatoria Governor Louis Lobong Lojore on Friday led a peace and security rally in Magwi, where he addressed reports of civilian harassment and called for peaceful coexistence between security forces and the community.

In post by the office of the governor by press staff Siro Silvio Ewak, Lobong stated that all security organs, including the military and intelligence units, must focus on protecting citizens rather than intimidating or arresting them.

“Criminal suspects should be handled by the police. Soldiers have no role in arrests,” he said, stressing that civilians must never face torture or mistreatment.

He called for a clear separation of duties, with the military defending the nation while police handle law enforcement.

Addressing public concerns, Governor Lobong condemned arbitrary arrests, roadblocks, and recent reports of youth being beaten by security personnel.

He instructed local commanders to ensure full compliance and restore public trust.

The Governor praised Magwi residents for their contributions to agriculture, education, and peacebuilding, highlighting the county’s key role in feeding Torit, Juba, and beyond.

He also encouraged former SPLM-IO combatants to return home and welcomed refugees back into the community.

Closing his remarks, he urged all citizens, leaders, and security personnel to unite as “sons and daughters of Eastern Equatoria State” and focus on fighting hunger and underdevelopment instead of conflict.

