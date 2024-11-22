22nd November 2024
Lobong urges EES diaspora to return home, invest in agriculture

Author: Koang Pal Chang | Published: 2 hours ago

Hon. Louis Lobong, Governor of Eastern Equatoria State, inspecting Igele Farm on Wednesday, November 20, 2024 – Courtesy of Igele Farm.

Eastern Equatoria Governor Louis Lobong has called on the state’s diaspora community to return home and invest in agriculture, saying the area has vast potential for agricultural development.

Lobong made the remarks after visiting Igele Farm, owned by lawyer Ajo Noel, in Ifwotu Payam of Torit County on Wednesday.

He expressed his support for investments from Eastern Equatoria’s exiled population, encouraging them to return home and invest in the region’s development.

The governor said the state is currently in relative peace and has favourable weather and a conducive environment – conditions he said are favourable for growth.

“We are happy and I want to encourage him [Ito continue and also sell the idea to our brothers and sisters particularly our sons from Eastern Equatoria State in Diaspora that they can come and invest,” he said.

“Now, we have peace, and the area is very conducive in everything, in weather or security and people also are welcoming. To our sons and daughters in the diaspora to come and invest in their respective areas, they can choose the area they want even if they want to go to their own villages or Bomas, they are welcomed, or go to any other places.”

Governor Lobong assured the potential investors that his government would guarantee their security once they return home.

During an inspection of road works in Iyire Payam, Torit County, he reiterated his commitment to supporting key infrastructure projects, particularly the construction of a road linking Iyire Payam to Palotaka.

 

Hon. Louis Lobong, Governor of Eastern Equatoria State, inspecting the road construction between Palotkak and Iyire in Torit County on Wednesday, November 20, 2024 – Courtesy of Igele Farm.

 

Lobong emphasized that this new road will provide a direct transportation route, improving access and facilitating the efficient movement of goods, especially food, to towns like Torit.

“I want to pledge that the government of Eastern Equatoria provide them security, and also contribute to the road and make sure that this road reaches Iyire Payam and beyond up to Palotaka.”

“This is going to be the shortest root that will supply food to our towns such as Torit and beyond.”

22nd November 2024

