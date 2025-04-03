3rd April 2025
Lobong urges Eastern Equatoria citizens to keep away from renewed crisis

Author: Chany Ninrew | Published: 7 hours ago

EES Governor Gen. Louis Lobong Lojore. (Photo: EES Governor's Press).

TORIT, (Eye Radio) – Eastern Equatoria Governor Louis Lobong Lojore has told the state’s population to maintain their peace and have nothing to do with the ongoing political tension and insecurity in other parts of the country.

Addressing his multi-party cabinet and security officials in Torit on April 3, Lobong dismissed rumors of tension in the state, and warned against the dissemination of such “misinformation” as a result of instability in other states.

“Now in South Sudan, there is political tension and fighting that took place in other areas but we here in Eastern Equatoria State, we don’t want such issues here,” the governor said, according to a statement from his office.

“There is no need for fighting because the fighting that took place after independence of South Sudan, it was all about positions and ranks. Hence, this led to lose of innocent lives without gain.”

Lobong categorically stated that he does not want such fighting in his state, and advised anyone interested in such hostilities to “go where there is fighting, not here.”

“Because we in Eastern Equatoria, we had already fought a significant war of liberation which is over since (1955 – Anya-anya / SPLM/SPLA 1983) up to independence of South Sudan.”

He stated that any politician who aspires to serve citizens in leadership position should wait for the upcoming general elections and campaign for it.

Governor Lobong further encouraged communities to start cultivation as the rainy season approaches, invest in business and send children to school.

“Heads of organized forces and civilians, the issues of rumors being spread about tension should stop, and people should continue with their daily businesses. As governor, I have ears all over the State.”

 

 

