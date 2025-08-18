Lobong to church leaders: ‘Seek dialogue, not public criticism’

TORIT, Eastern Equatoria (Eye Radio) — The Governor of Eastern Equatoria State has appealed to church leaders to engage directly with political leaders in private dialogue rather than resorting to public criticism.

Governor Louis Lobong made his remarks after a 70-day nationwide prayer campaign in Torit, on the 70th anniversary of the Torit Mutiny that sparked South Sudan’s first civil conflict.

The prayer initiative, organized by the South Sudan Council of Churches (SSCC), ran from June 10 to August 18, 2025.

It aimed to guide the nation towards peace, development, and prosperity under the theme, “Fulfill your good promises; Oh Lord!”

The choice of Torit as the final location was symbolic, as it was where the rebellion of the Southern Equatoria Corps erupted on August 18, 1955.

That event marked a pivotal moment in South Sudan’s history, igniting the First Sudanese Civil War and the call for Southern autonomy.

In his address, Governor Lobong emphasized that peace is a shared responsibility of every citizen, not just leaders. “It begins in our hearts, in our families, in our communities,” he said.

He appealed to churches to continue praying for leaders and the nation, adding that public criticism can make leaders “close their ears.”

“I appeal to the church leaders to visit the leaders in their offices, in their homes. Talk to them, rather than talking in the church,” he said.

“When you talk to them in their own homes… they will listen to you. But if you go to the church and say, ‘Oh, this is like this,’ that is no longer advice, and nobody will listen to that.”

Governor Lobong praised the event as a “sacred gathering for unity, forgiveness, and reconciliation.”

In his address, Governor Lobong extended his profound gratitude to the initiators of the prayer program and to President Salva Kiir Mayardit, whom he praised as a “God-fearing man” for his unwavering commitment to peace.

He also commended the nation’s security forces, whose discipline and sacrifice “are the pillars upon which peace can be built.”

The governor specifically thanked the various church networks and the South Sudan Council of Churches for their persistent prayers, noting that they have “stood in the gaps, interceding for our leaders… and our suffering people.”

This year’s prayer season holds special significance, as it marks 70 years since the Torit Mutiny of August 18, 1955, an event that ignited the Anya-Anya One movement and laid the groundwork for the SPLM struggle, ultimately leading to independence.

Governor Lobong reflected on this history, acknowledging the sacrifices made while recognizing that new challenges have since emerged, including the conflicts of 2013 and 2016.

He expressed hope, however, in a president who has repeatedly assured the nation it will not return to war and in a people who are resilient and committed to building a better future.

The governor reminded the audience that peace is more than the absence of war; it is “the presence of justice, the assurance of security, the opportunity for prosperity, and the commitment to live as neighbors in mutual respect.”

