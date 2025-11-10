Lobong apologizes to beaten man, calls on security to respect civilian rights

Governor Louis Lobong Lojore of Eastern Equatoria State has publicly apologized to a man who was reportedly beaten by security personnel in Magwi County, urging security forces to respect citizens’ rights and work together with communities to maintain peace.

Speaking at a peace and security rally on Monday, the governor described the incident as a misunderstanding and called for calm and reconciliation.

“I heard he was complaining about harassment at the checkpoint. It is his right — it is the right of the citizen — to raise anything they think is good. It is not a security issue, it is a social issue. It was misinterpreted to be a security issue, but it is not,” Lobong said.

“On behalf of the state government of Eastern Equatoria, which includes all the organized forces here, I would like to apologize to this gentleman and to you, the people of Magwi. I ask for your forgiveness for what has happened.”

The apology was accepted by the young man, identified as Geoffrey. The governor said the acceptance marked a new beginning for improved relations between the community and security forces.

“After Geoffrey accepted my apology on behalf of the government and forgave us, now we need to open a new page in Magwi County,” he said. “We have to work together with our children, our brothers in uniform, and create a conducive environment.”

“We are one people, our aim is one. If we do that, we live peacefully without fear. We give people freedom to talk — but of course, talk within the law.”

Governor Lobong also used the platform to remind security forces of their core responsibilities, stressing the importance of professionalism and respect for human rights.

“Criminal suspects should be handled by the police. Soldiers have no role in arrests,” he stated firmly. “Civilians must never face torture or mistreatment.”

He condemned arbitrary arrests, roadblocks, and recent reports of youth being beaten by security personnel, directing local commanders to ensure full compliance with the law and to restore public trust.

The governor commended the people of Magwi for their contributions to agriculture, education, and peacebuilding, describing the county as a key player in the state’s development.

Lobong also called on former SPLM-IO combatants to return home and welcomed refugees back into their communities, urging everyone to focus on rebuilding and unity.

The peace and security rally was part of ongoing efforts by the state government to rebuild trust between civilians and security agencies amid growing concerns over the treatment of citizens by security forces across the region.

