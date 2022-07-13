Leaked document reveals Egypt established Water Ministry in S. Sudan

A prominent Nile water expert has revealed through a leaked document that the dredging machines which arrived in the country this year, do not belong to South Sudan but to an Egyptian branch of Water ministry established in the country.‘

Prof. Tag Elkhazin disclosed the document to lawmakers in Juba Wednesday during the ongoing public consultation forum on water resources.

He pointed out that the equipment’s waybill indicates that the dredging machines are owned by the Egyptian ministry of water and irrigation.

Prof Elkhazin called on the government of South Sudan to investigate how the equipment entered the country.

“I got this document from the Archive. The equipment crossed from Egypt to Sudan, then from Sudan to South Sudan. The government of South Sudan is not mentioned there,” said Prof. Elkhazin.

“Look at who was assigned. This is an Egyptian ministry established in South Sudan. Do you know that there is a branch of the ministry of a foreign country in South Sudan?, he asked during the consultation.

However, Eye Radio could not independently verify either the documents or the allegations of an Egyptian branch ministry in South Sudan’s territory.

“But, there is no mention of who owned the equipment? There is no mention of the government of South Sudan. It is an Egyptian body sending to another Egyptian body. That is what the waybill said, it is not my words,” said the Canadian-Sudanese.

Prof. Tag Elkhazin further stated the nine-paged document contains 94 items including foodstuff for engineers.

“This document is 9 pages, it has 94 items, it has a very large amount of food so that the technicians can stay, assemble, and operate,”

“I think you need to do a reality check and see who owns that, who allowed it to come to the country, who owns it, is it for a contract, or is it part of a gift.”

Professor Tag Elkhazin demanded that the government avails the cooperation agreement that was signed between Egypt and South Sudan.

The Sudanese-born-Canadian citizen is among the team of environmental experts who arrived in the country on Friday last week to conduct five days of public consultation on the White Nile water.

The team of water experts gave a scientific analysis for the government to have an informed decision on how to manage the Nile water without affecting the delicate ecosystem in the Sudd region.

