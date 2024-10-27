Leaders commit to key judicial reform recommendations

Senior government officials have expressed their commitment to advancing key recommendations from the recent Judicial Reform Committee conference, emphasizing the importance of enhancing the judicial system in the country.



These recommendations include the establishment of a Constitutional Court and various digitalization initiatives.

This commitment follows a three-day Judicial Reform and Validation Conference, which included notable attendees such as First Vice President Riek Machar Teny, Vice Presidents Dr Wani Igga and Hussein Abdelbaggi.

Others were Chief Justice Chan Reec Madut, and Speaker of the National Parliament Jemma Nunu Kumba, as well as Minister of Justice Ruben Madul and Minister of Interior Angelina Teny.

This high-level attendance underscores the significance of the proposed reforms.

The conference presented key recommendations including the establishment of a Constitutional Court aimed at interpreting and protecting constitutional rights.

It suggested digitalization of Judicial processes to enhance access, transparency, and efficiency within the judiciary.

The meeting also called for gender integration within the Judiciary ensuring representation and inclusivity across judicial roles.

It also urged for capacity building through training and technology developing the skills of judicial officers and introducing modern technology to streamline court operations.

During the closing ceremony, Speaker Jemma Nunu Kumba emphasized the importance of these reforms, stating,

“This is the moment to reinforce the principle of justice and accountability in our country which is essential for our democratic future,” stated Rt. Hon Speaker, Jemma Nunu Kumba.

A study by the Judicial Reform Committee (JRC) revealed that public confidence in the South Sudanese judiciary is low, with strong calls for reforms to restore trust.

The JRC, launched by the government on July 28, 2022, was led by Lord Justice James Ogoola from Uganda, with Lady Justice Joyce Aluoch from Kenya as Deputy Chair and Justice Ajonye Perpetua as the Head of the Secretariat from January 2023.

The committee’s mandate included reviewing laws and advising on reforms and restructuring within the judiciary to ensure a more transparent and equitable justice system.

