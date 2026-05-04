Lawyer welcomes minister’s labour court move, urges action

A human rights lawyer has welcomed the recent announcement by the Minister of Labour on the establishment of a Labour Court, describing it as a positive step toward addressing workers’ grievances.

Speaking during Labour Day celebrations at Juba National Stadium in Juba on Friday, the Minister of Labour, Anthony Lino Makana, said the new court is intended to address long-standing challenges faced by workers, including unfair dismissal and weak legal protection.

He said many workers have for years experienced injustices such as wrongful termination, denial of maternity leave and lack of support following workplace injuries.

The minister said the Labour Court, which has been approved by parliament and endorsed by the President, will handle cases of unfair dismissal within 60 days and enforce labour regulations.

He added that the court will also protect workers’ rights, particularly women facing harassment and discrimination, and provide legal aid to those who cannot afford legal representation.

“This political statement is a positive step and encouraging. However, when political statements are not properly coordinated, they do not yield the intended results,” said Advocate Godfrey Victor, Executive Director of the Justice and Human Rights Observatory in Juba.

Reacting to the announcement, Victor said the initiative responds to long-standing calls for a specialised court to handle labour-related disputes.

Speaking to Eye Radio on Monday he said the announcement alone is not sufficient to ensure the court becomes operational and effective.

He urged the Ministry of Labour to work closely with the Judiciary, pointing out that the authority to establish the court rests with the Chief Justice.

He also called for coordination and resource mobilization to support the process.

“It would be good for the minister to coordinate with the Chief Justice because the power to establish that court is vested in the Chief Justice,” Victor said.

“There is need for collective coordination and resource mobilisation to realise the intention of the minister. This court will resolve a lot of issues that workers have been facing.”

He added that once established, the Labour Court will play an important role in resolving disputes affecting workers across the country.

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