Lawmakers pass Civil Defense Amendment Bill 2022

The Transitional National Legislative Assembly has passed the National Civil Defense Service Amendment Bill 2022.

This means the South Sudan Fire Brigade Service will be named as National Civil Defense Service.

The amendment incorporated some observations and recommendations of the lawmakers into the National Civil Defense Service Amendment bill.

It mandates the Civil Defense Service the responsibility to prevent fire hazards, disasters, and emergency situations.

The tasks of the institution are to investigate the cause of fire and disaster and make recommendations on safety measures to the competent authorities.

It will also be responsible to promote and enlighten the public on fire and other disaster safety measures.

The act is expected to be enforced within 30 days.

