4th March 2026

Lawmakers call on UNMISS to stay in Western Equatoria as security worries grow

Lawmakers call on UNMISS to stay in Western Equatoria as security worries grow

Author: Diko D. Andrew | Published: 12 hours ago

Western Equatoria officials appeal for continued UN peacekeeping – courtesy photo

Lawmakers representing Western Equatoria State have appealed for the continued presence of the United Nations Mission in parts of the state amid growing security concerns.

According to the state media, the appeal follows reports that the United Nations Mission in South Sudan has begun scaling down its operations in the area earlier this year.

According to the lawmakers, UNMISS started relocating its equipment and personnel from Tambura to Yambio in January, a move that has raised anxiety among residents who fear a possible security vacuum.

The Members of Parliament say the peacekeeping mission has played a critical role in the protection of civilians, mediation efforts, and support to humanitarian partners operating in Tambura and neighbouring areas.

They cautioned that any withdrawal of such support could undermine stability in a region that continues to face security challenges.

In response, Western Equatoria State Governor Daniel Badagbu said he will conduct an on-ground assessment before taking further action.

He disclosed plans to visit several counties across the state, including Tambura, to better understand the concerns raised by citizens.

Governor Rimbasa acknowledged that previous calls for the mission’s withdrawal were influenced by strong emotions among sections of the community.

However, he welcomed the fact that UNMISS continues to operate within the state.

The legislators have urged the Governor to prioritise the protection of civilians and ensure that any engagement regarding UNMISS operations places the interests of the people first.

4th March 2026

