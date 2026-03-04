Lawmakers advance SSP 7 Trillion 2025–2026 budget to third reading

The Transitional National Legislature has passed the Draft National Budget and Finance Bill 2025–2026 to the third reading stage following its presentation at second reading by the Chairperson of the Committee on Finance and Planning, Rev. Michael Ayuen Johnson.

During the general debate, lawmakers raised concerns over delays in tabling the budget, noting that it was submitted late despite the fiscal year already being underway. Some members urged the House to fast-track its passage to avoid further disruption to government operations.

Several legislators also highlighted the continued non-payment of salaries for civil servants and organized forces, calling on the Minister of Finance and Planning to urgently resolve the matter.

Presenting the committee’s report, Rev. Ayuen outlined key recommendations, including the deferment of additional funding requests — among them a 560 million US dollar proposal from the security sector — to the 2026–2027 budget due to limited time and existing contractual obligations.

The committee further urged the government to allocate 10 percent of the national budget to agriculture in line with a presidential directive.

It recommended prioritizing feasibility studies for new agricultural schemes in Maban and Rajaf instead of Melut.

Lawmakers also called for the timely transfer of oil revenue shares to states and communities, the release of environmental audit reports in oil-producing areas, and full compliance with the Petroleum Revenue Management Act 2013.

Additional recommendations included strict adherence to Public Finance Management reforms, ending unnecessary tax exemptions, addressing cash shortages in commercial banks, and ensuring that all oil revenues are deposited at the Bank of South Sudan.

The House is expected to deliberate further on the bill at the third reading stage before its final passage next week.

