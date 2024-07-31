31st July 2024
Lawmaker wants ministers summoned over Budi youth’s killing

Authors: Obaj Okuj | | Published: 6 hours ago

Kidepo Valley. (Courtesy).

A lawmaker has requested the national parliament to summon four Ministers and Eastern Equatoria State governor over the recent killing of Budi natives by Ugandan wildlife rangers.

These include the Ministers of Interior, Foreign Affairs, Wildlife and Conservation, and Defense.

Honerable Oreste Lopara Simon who is representing Budi County of Eastern Equatoria State made the call during a parliamentary sitting on Monday.

His call comes after 12 South Sudanese citizens were reported killed in Budi County, Eastern Equatoria State on July 12th.

The nationals were allegedly shot by Ugandan game rangers inside South Sudanese territory.

At the time of the attack, the youth were 29 but some of them fled into the bushes. Two among them were trapped in a cave in Kidepo Valley, but later managed to escape and return safely after a brief exchange of gunfire with Ugandan game rangers.

Lawmaker Lopara said the Ugandan wildlife wardens attacked the youth inside South Sudan territory.

He requested the parliament to summon the officials to explain what measures they have taken to address this tragic incident.

“I request this house to summon the Minister of Wildlife and Conservation, the Minister of Interior, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, the Minister of Defense, and the Governor of Eastern Equatoria State to come and explain to this august house what measures have been taken and what can be done so that our people do not continue to die at the hands of foreigners in this country.

“People died in Budi County; they were killed by Ugandan game wardens in South Sudan, and it is the Ugandan government that is responsible for killing them within South Sudan,” he said.

In response, the Speaker of the National Parliament, Hon. Jemma Nunu Kumba, stated that the house has taken note of the issue.

