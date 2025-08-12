Lawmaker urges urgent aid for displaced in Yei River County

A lawmaker representing Yei River County in the Transitional National Legislative Assembly has urged an urgent appeal for humanitarian assistance, following a series of violent attacks that have displaced hundreds of civilians.

Honorable Dr. Gada James, a representative of the SPLM party, raised the alarm during a sitting of the Assembly, reporting that rebel attacks in parts of Yei River County, specifically in Pakula Boma and Mugo Payam—have forced more than 400 households to flee their homes.

According to Hon. James, displaced families from areas such as Marjub, under Korobe Mountain, have taken refuge in Pakula Centre.

In Mugo Payam, a separate wave of violence reportedly led to government forces being overrun by armed opposition groups, with houses burned and civilians forced to flee to Wotogo Payam.

“They chased the government soldiers out of the area and burned homes. Now our people are scattered, terrified, and in desperate need of help,” she explained.

Hon. Gada detailed how armed groups attacked villages in Pakula and Longamere, burning homes and overpowering local forces. She said civilians had no choice but to run for safety into areas like Potogo Payam.

“Honorable Speaker, there are many displaced people in my constituency. These families—women, children, and the elderly, are now sleeping in the forests of Mugo and Pakula, with nothing,” she said.

“They have no food, no shelter, and no medical help. We must act—urgently.”

The lawmaker emphasized that women, children, and the elderly are now stranded in remote forested areas, lacking basic supplies and protection.

“Let us not wait. These people are suffering now. They need urgent humanitarian support before anything else,” she pleaded.

She urged the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and the Assembly’s Committee for Humanitarian Affairs to act swiftly and deliver emergency support to the affected communities.

In response, the Speaker of the Assembly acknowledged the concern and directed the matter to be handled through the appropriate committee and coordinated with the Ministry.

