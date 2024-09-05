5th September 2024
Lawmaker urges govt support to poor mothers as woman leaves baby at hospital

Lawmaker urges govt support to poor mothers as woman leaves baby at hospital

Author: Alhadi Hawari | Published: 5 hours ago

Hon. Peres Nuba Chatim. (Photo: UNMISS).

A lawmaker is urging relevant government ministries to support disadvantaged mothers during the current economic hardships, a day after a woman left a newborn baby at hospital in Juba.

During a parliamentary sitting on Wednesday, Hon. Peres Nuba Chatim raised a point of concern about the recurrent dumping of infants across the country.

A hospital in Juba told Eye Radio on Tuesday that it had opened a police case against the woman who delivered and disappeared leaving her baby at the facility.

Cases of babies being dumped are commonly reported in different parts of South Sudan, and in most occasions, the newborns are found at unfavorable environments and end up being dead.

Ms. Chatim pointed out that the incidents underscore the dire circumstances faced by some women due to the ongoing economic crisis.

She emphasized the need for greater protection and support for vulnerable women, particularly those who have recently given birth.

“I was listening to Eye Radio, one of the doctors announced that there was a lady who went to the hospital and gave birth. So, after giving birth, the lady sneaks out of the room leaving the baby on the bed in the hospital” she told the legislature.

“This is a situation that some women are going through in this country and it is because of the current (economic) crisis that we are in.”

Chatim called for enhanced support through the Ministries of Health and Gender and Social Welfare to address these critical issues.

“I’m requesting that the Minister of Health and the Minister of Gender should come so that there are a lot of issues to do with its reproduction and the health of women and especially mothers who are giving birth.”

“So, we need them to come so that there are a lot of things to be discussed around that or how they can protect women and also women who are vulnerable who be protected and also supported.”

On Thursday, September 5, David Sawka, the Managing Director of Saint Kizito, informed Eye Radio that they initiated the legal process of transferring the newborn baby to the Ministry of Gender and Social Welfare in Central Equatoria State.

 

