Lawmaker resigns from TNLA, Pan-African Parliament over conflict in Upper Nile

JUBA, South Sudan (Eye Radio) – A lawmaker representing Nasir constituency has resigned from both the national legislature and his position at the Pan-African Parliament, citing conflict in Upper Nile State.

In a resignation letter obtained by Eye Radio, Hon. Dei Tut Weang Khor addressed his decision to the Speaker of South Sudan’s Transitional National Legislative Assembly (TNLA), Rt. Hon. Jemma Nunu Kumba, and to H.E. Chief Fortune Charumbira, President of the Pan-African Parliament.

Hon. Dei stated his resignation stems from the recent government bombing campaigns in Nasir, Ulang, and Longichuk counties in Upper Nile State.

“This decision has not come easily. It follows months of anguish, internal reckoning, and painful reflection on the widening gulf between the values I hold dear—justice, human dignity, human rights—and brutal realities unfolding under this regime,” the letter reads in part.

“I cannot continue to represent a government that has so thoroughly betrayed the social contract and shredded the last remaining threads of our national integrity.”

Hon. Dei emphasized that he was not appointed to be a silent witness to alleged atrocities, nor was he sent to these positions to lend legitimacy to a government that bombs its people.

In his letter, Hon. Dei also urged the United Nations (UN) and the African Union (AU) to initiate an independent inquiry into Uganda’s role in the conflicts.

He called on international partners to pressure Uganda to immediately withdraw its forces from South Sudanese soil.

Hon Dei appealed to the International Criminal Court (ICC) and African legal mechanisms to investigate any international crimes allegedly committed by Ugandan personnel within South Sudan.

When contacted by Eye Radio for comment, the spokesperson for the TNLA was unavailable to confirm receipt of the resignation letter or provide a statement.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



Kiir warns BoSS officials against 10% kickbacks Previous Post