Law Commission reviews ‘outdated’ 2008 Criminal Procedure Act: Official

The South Sudan Law Review Commission is reviewing what it calls outdated Code of Criminal Procedure Act of 2,008 that was partly inherited from the Sudan, says acting chairperson.

The ongoing Stakeholders’ Consultative workshop due to conclude tomorrow in Juba is being done in partnership with the UN Mission in South Sudan.

Changkuoth Beal Diaw who is the commission’s acting chairperson said the purpose of the workshop is to reform the act which was enacted before the independence of South Sudan.

Beal also says the review is to update emerging crimes related to money laundering and telephone money transfer into the act.

“The purpose of this workshop is to reform the criminal procedure act which enacted in 2008. So it is an outdated law because it was signed at the time when we were one Sudan,” he said

The other objective, he says, aims at ensuring smooth procedures for handling court cases in a short period of time.

“Basically, there different types of crimes especially money laundry and crimes related to telephone money transfer. So all those crimes need to be updated in the current revision that we are doing because there must be smooth procedures for the court handle cases in a short period of time.”

This, according to Beal, will speed up trial of cases to reduce the overcrowding in the prisons.

“When the procedure is not well done, the cases will delay, and delaying the cases will make the prison full of people who were supposed to be released on time.”

Justice Beal also stressed the need to provide vehicles to judges, saying some of them hardly appear in court due to the economic hardship.

He also attributed the backlog of cases to few judges in the judiciary.

