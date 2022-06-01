Late Gen. Bol Madut children beg Kiir for food, shelter at orphanage

The children of Gen. Anthony Bol Madut, the late SPLA war veteran have begged President Salva Kiir for food, and shelter at orphanage.

The children made the appeal after the governor of Warrap State, Aleu Ayieny visited the orphans at the Stone International Church in Juba on Tuesday.

The former Warrap governor’s children, Bol Bol Madut and Peace Bol Madut are among thousands of orphans at Stone International Church.

The orphans to one of the fallen heroes cried out for help to the government and particularly to president Salva Kiir.

They decried lack of basic needs such as food, education, housing, clothes coupled with poor living conditions at the orphanage.

Speaking on behalf of their fellow orphans during the governor’s visit, Peace Bol Madut said they [orphans] lack basic services at the orphanage.

“What you see and what you hear are not the same. The eyes are the human heart. What you have seen today is what you will take to the president,” Peace Bol Madut said.

“We want you to join hands with the church in helping us. God has given you a chance to be alive in this world, Not everyone stays in this world,

“What the prophet has done is not his duty but his giving back through God just like you [President Kiir] fought for this country. This is the same fight the prophet is doing today,

“Tell the president that we are suffering and tell him all our needs. We need shelters, education, food, and a good life just like those children whose parents are still alive,

“If you [President Kiir] is/are there, then you are our father. We need help. You [President Kiir] is/are our father in this nation, we do not have anyone else to call our father.”

Bol Bol Madut, one of the children of the late Bol Madut, also appealed to governor Alue for help.

“We want you to connect the prophet to President Salva Kiir and you pass our message to him. We don’t have food in our store. So, if you have come here today to see our situation our governor Aleu. I am happy today that you came,” Bol Bol Madut said.

“I saw you when my father died and I have seen you today. If God has brought you to this house of the Lord where we are staying and being brought up as the future children of this country,

“If our parents have died, there’s nothing we can do about it but we want you that God gave a chance to be alive to take care of us,

“All the children you see here at Stone International Church are orphans. They do not have a place to call home and that’s why they came here. As the leaders of this country, if you decide to help us, we shall appreciate it.”

For his part, the governor of Warrap State, Aleu Ayieny pledged 1 million pounds to support the children.

He also promised to deliver the children’s message to the respective people that will help.

“I have nothing much to say. God is going to help. I have given the executive director one million and he will bring it to you,” said Gen. Aleu Ayieny.

“God will definitely make a way and the respective government individual will come here to witness the situation,

“When someone dies, we intend to forget the fallen heroes but God uses different people to remind us of their children. As long as I am in that office of Warrap, I shall make a monthly contribution to these children.”