Land committee warns Juba’s informal settlers against building on surveyed areas

JUBA, 28 March 2025 (Eye Radio) – The National Land Committee has strictly warned that any new informal settlers in areas of Juba where social surveys have been completed will be considered illegal and will face the law.

The directive aims to regulate land use and prevent further unauthorized occupation in designated areas.

Speaking on the matter, Engineer Louis Kwot Akolith, the Undersecretary in the Ministry of Lands, Housing, and Urban Development, said social survey conducted in Garbo and Sherikat has been completed.

He warns that any new informal settlements will not be tolerated in areas already surveyed.

Engineer Kwoth added that any settlers currently constructing in these locations will be deemed illegal and the law will be applied on them.

“In the area where social survey has been conducted like in Garbo, in Sherikat, we want to tell the people that the social survey that was done is complete. The committee will not tolerate any new informal settlers who are right now constructing in the area,” he said.

“They will be considered illegal and informal and the law of force will be used in that area according to the agreement that has already been reached between the committee, the informal settlers and the host community of the area.”

The National Land Committee, established by a Presidential Order in 2021 convened its meeting on 26th March at the Central Equatoria State Secretariat in Juba, chaired by Michael Chiengjiak, the National Minister of Lands, Housing and Urban Development, and co-chaired by Gen. Augustino Jadalla Kamilo Wani, the Governor of Central Equatoria State.

The meeting reaffirmed the committee’s commitment to resolving persistent land disputes.

