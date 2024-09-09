Lakes youth union elects Amos Dut as new chairperson

Amos Dut Alim has been elected as Lakes State Youth Union Chairperson with Daniel Marial Terbai as Secretary General of the youth association in an assembly on Saturday.

81 delegates from eight counties of the state gathered in Rumbek town to choose between two candidates standing for the chairmanship, and one candidate who stood for the secretary general position.

The election committee chairperson, Mabeny Malual Kodi, declared Mr. Dut the winner with 70 percent of the votes and Marial as his secretary-general with 68 percent in tally.

“By the powers conferred upon me as a chairperson of election commission, I now declare Daniel Dut Amos Alim as the chairperson-elect of Lakes State youth union, and declare Daniel Marial Terbai as a secretary general-elect of Lakes State Youth Union,” Malual announced.

Daniel Majur Majok, the runner up candidate for the position of chairperson, who was chosen on by 18 delegates, conceded defeat and wished his opponent luck.

Lakes Governor Rin Tueny Mabor, who attended the event, hailed the elections that were delayed for three years due to inter-communal insecurities affecting the state.

“I came in 2021 as Governor of Lakes State. Now, I am three years and good months. You can ask why it took long to organize the youth in this State,” he said.

He said other challenges behind the delay are the current economic crisis and the reintegration of the three states created from Lakes after the formation of previous 32 states.

“In Lakes State, we had 3 States which Gok, Eastern and Western Lakes States and my tasks was to bring them to one State. This was a challenge.”

“The economic crisis and lack of resources also became an issue of delay in the reorganization of youth activities in Lakes State, but now today, we have finished organizing our youth into the eight counties of Lakes State.”

On his part, the new youth chairperson, Daniel Dut, thanked delegates for choosing him and promised to be a chairperson for all Lakes State youth.

said elect of Lakes State youth union LASYU Daniel Dut Amos Alim said he wanted to appreciate my opponent Daniel Majur Majok who was my competitor and I want to appreciate him and I extend my hands to work with him.

” It was a healthy competition. I want to appreciate the delegates of Lakes State youths union for giving me the trust and I promise whatever I delivered to you in my manifesto I will implement with all your support.”

