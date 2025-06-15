Lakes State officials trained on preventing Gender-Based Violence

RUMBEK, Lakes State (Eye Radio) – About 60 local government administrative officers recently completed a two-day workshop in Lakes State focused on preventing Gender-Based Violence (GBV) and Sexual and Gender-Based Violence (SGBV) in workplaces and communities.

Elizabeth Henry Angok, Chairperson of the South Sudan Women in Local Government Association, highlighted the crucial role of local governments in combating GBV.

“Local governments are closest to the communities, working at the Payam, county, customary court, and market levels where GBV often occurs,” Angok stated.

She emphasized that these officials must play a central role in both prevention and response efforts, acting as a vital link between the public and the central government.

Angok also shed light on significant challenges faced by many women administrators across various states, including a lack of appropriate assignments, limited opportunities for capacity building, and delayed promotions.

“The aim is that we want to link the local government officers, especially at the State level, to the partner of SGBV,” she explained, reiterating her commitment to identifying and addressing these systemic issues.

Martha Adior Maker, a local government administrative officer in Rumbek Centre and a training participant, noted that the workshop significantly improved participants’ understanding of the types of GBV prevalent in their communities.

She said it also clarified the responsibilities of local government officials and other stakeholders in tackling the issue.

“On this training, we have learned about the types of GBV, and our community has practised most types of GBV,” Maker shared. While acknowledging that GBV challenges persist across all eight counties of Lakes State, she affirmed the strong commitment of local administrators to find lasting solutions.

The training, organised by the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS), gathered a diverse group including lawmakers, women, youth, and civil society representatives.

Participants engaged in discussions on gender-responsive approaches and effective protection mechanisms against GBV and SGBV.

Raoul Irenge, the Human Rights Team Leader and Acting Head of the UNMISS Field Office, called on participants to actively implement international and regional frameworks ratified by South Sudan for the protection of women and girls.

He urged them, in their capacity as civil servants, to strongly advocate for robust government actions that uphold the civic, political, economic, social, and cultural rights of women and girls throughout the country.

