Lakes State frees three SPLM-IO members after over four months in detention for alleged incitement

JUBA, South Sudan (Eye Radio) — The Acting Minister of Information in Lakes State says three senior officials from SPLM-IO have been released from detention, more than four months after they were arrested over allegations of incitement.

The group, which includes two state lawmakers and a youth leader, had been arrested in March after reportedly criticising the national government over violent clashes and airstrikes in Nasir County, Upper Nile State.

Speaking to Eye Radio this morning, Minister William Koji Kerjok confirmed that the three officials were released four days ago.

“Three individuals have been released: MP Kaman Makuei, MP Ater Akolde, and Ustarz Mandela Machiek, the Chairperson of the SPLM Youth League. The Deputy Governor and the Minister remain in detention pending further investigation,” he said.

“Those who have been released are advised to reunite with their families and refrain from making inflammatory statements, as the country promotes peace. It is important to use language that does not incite violence or conflict among citizens,” he said.

According to the Minister, two other senior officials, Deputy Governor Dr. Isaiah Akol Mathiang and Minister of Animal Resources Samuel Gai Magok, are still in custody as investigations continue.

“The reason for their arrest was the social media statements they issued, particularly a provocative post by the Deputy Governor that encouraged violence in Lakes State. The Lakes State government does not tolerate political or social crises that threaten stability. Meanwhile the detained individuals will remain in custody until further notice,” he added.

He warned the released officials against making any further statements that could threaten peace and stability in the state.

Kerjok added that the government will review the employment status of the freed officials and decide whether they will be reinstated or remain suspended.

