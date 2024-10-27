Lakes State: Flooding hinders Police operations, making crime scene access challenging

Police in Lakes State have reported that ongoing flooding has significantly impeded security operations, creating difficulties for personnel in accessing crime scenes due to damaged and impassable roads.

The State Police Commissioner, Major General Elia Costa cited a recent incident on Friday in Cueibet County, where two people lost their lives, several others were injured, and numerous cattle were looted following an accident.

He also highlighted the lack of effective communication as an additional obstacle, further complicating efforts to respond promptly to incidents in the flood-affected region.

Gen Costa says Local authorities are now exploring solutions to improve access and communication, as the recurrent flooding continues to impact security measures across Lakes State.

The police commissioner in Lake State, Major General Elia Costa spoke to Eye Radio this afternoon from Lake State.

He emphasizes their commitment to pursuing those responsible and maintaining security despite the harsh conditions.

“Floods in the area have hindered security forces from following up on cases and problems that occur in the area, such as tracking down perpetrators and the difficulty of reaching the crime scene,” said Maj Gen Costa.

“The rough roads have difficulty finding them and in addition to the lack of a communications network in some areas, which makes us get information late. These are some of the challenges we face in police work,” he said.

“Last Friday, problems occurred between two communities in the Cuiebet district due to looting, which resulted in the death of two people, injuries to others, and the looting of several livestock,” he stated.

“The incident occurred in livestock camps, and the floods made it difficult for us to reach the scene of the incident, which made it difficult for us to arrest the accused at the same time, but we are striving and trying to track down the perpetrators,” he said.

Security personnel reported that recent rains have severely impacted their ability to reach crime scenes and track down perpetrators in the area.

