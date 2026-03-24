24th March 2026

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Lakes State: 10 killed as armed youths clash over cattle

Author: Staff reporter | Published: 6 hours ago

A herd of cattle in Lakes State - Photo credit: Yang Ater Yang

RUMBEK, Lakes State (Eye Radio) —A cattle raid involving armed youths from Rumbek North and Cueibet counties has left 10 people dead and 13 others injured, officials confirmed on Tuesday.

According to state officials, the incident occurred early Monday morning at Mabor cattle camp when armed youths from Rumbek North launched an attack on a camp occupied by youths from Duony Payam, Cueibet County.

Authorities state the motive was an attempted cattle raid, with 33 livestock confirmed stolen.

Michael Marik Alic, the Payam Administrator for Duony, reported that six armed youths from the Gok community were killed and eight others wounded.

On the side of the attackers from the Pakam community, Rumbek North Commissioner Moses Maker Magok confirmed four deaths.

The violence has displaced women, children, and elderly residents with their livestock to the Aluel cattle camp. Administrator Alic noted that the displaced populations currently lack access to drinking water.

Commissioner Magok stated that the clashes took place near Apet village in Rumbek Central County. He is currently in Malek Payam to investigate the specific cause of the fighting.

Administrator Alic has directed all cattle camps in the affected areas of Relkou to evacuate to Kamkou, Warjath, Ayiela, and Leergom to facilitate a government investigation. “No movements of people or cattle are permitted back to the scene of the fighting,” he stated.

Daniel Laat Kon Ater, the coordinator for the Community Empowerment for Progress Organization (CEPO) in Lakes State, identified the incident as a threat to regional stability. He noted that the attack occurred during a peace tour by the state governor.

Ater urged the state government to hold the perpetrators accountable to deter further revenge attacks. “Those who attacked must be brought to justice,” he said, calling on both communities to refrain from further hostilities.

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24th March 2026

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