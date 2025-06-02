Lakes’ Pakam clans agree on peace deal, formation of special court

Two sections of the Pakam community, the Manuer clan and the Lith clan, in Rumbek North, Lakes State, have agreed on the establishment of a special court to try criminal cases, and the merging of cattle camps aimed to end inter-sectional violence.

The dialogue last week came up with 22 resolutions aimed at addressing key issues such as blood compensation, road ambushes, and hate speech, were reached following a peace dialogue over the weekend.

Supported by the Peacebuilding Opportunity Fund (POF) and in collaboration with the Ministry of Peacebuilding in Lakes State, the dialogue concluded at Amok Boma in Meen Payam of Rumbek North County.

The Minister of Peacebuilding in Lakes State, Nyanhok Malou Marial, said the dialogue between the Manuer and Lith sections had concluded successfully, with several resolutions signed by both parties.

“This peace dialogue was attended by intellectuals, Gelwong youth, chiefs, and women from both sides,” she said. “Among the resolutions signed was the formation of a special court to try cases arising from the conflict. They have requested Governor Rin Tueny Mabor to establish this court. The communities also agreed to bring their cattle to camp together in the area.”

She added that the conflicting communities have assured their people, especially the Gelwong youth, that they will ensure that this peace dialogue is sustainable.

The two communities have also pledged to conduct exchange visits to build trust and confidence.

“In all the peace dialogues we have conducted, this one has been successful,” she emphasized.

The Commissioner of Rumbek North County, Moses Maker Magok, confirmed that the dialogue addressed differences and grievances between the Manuer and Lith sections.

“As the county government, we resolved that those responsible for conflicts will be apprehended,” he said.

“Other resolutions include compensation for cattle taken unlawfully and for houses burned during clashes, particularly in Malueth Payam.”

According to him, both sides have accepted responsibility for the damages and agreed to compensate for all losses.

“It was also agreed that a special court will be formed by the governor in coordination with the Minister of Local Government, and the county commissioner will oversee its operations to resolve pending cases,” he explained.

Maker expressed his happiness at the commitment of the two sections to peace and reconciliation.

He vowed that conflicts that occurred before his appointment would no longer happen, as both sections have agreed to share cattle camps, resources, and everything they hold in common as brothers.

Mary Aruon Gol, Area Coordinator for Peace Canal in Lakes State, said that the peace dialogue began last week with two pre-dialogues, including one held in Aliet cattle camp with the Lith section and another in Malueth Payam with the Manuer section.

“The two-day main dialogue brought the two warring sections together and concluded very successfully,” she said. “The dialogue was necessary because Lith and Manuer had conflicted since last year. The chiefs and gelwong youth managed the tensions until Peace Canal intervened to facilitate this dialogue.”

She explained that the causes of the conflict included road ambushes, revenge killings, and cattle raiding. “Most of these issues were resolved today through the efforts of the Gelwong youth, chiefs, women, and elders. They signed 22 resolutions, including the return of all raided cattle and goats to their rightful owners, and compensation for all destroyed houses and property.”

Mary also said that a committee will soon be formed to handle blood compensation for those who lost loved ones, with payment for cows agreed upon among the resolutions.

“One major challenge is the widespread presence of guns in the hands of civilians, especially among gelwong youth and cattle keepers, making control difficult,” she said.

Sultan Makim Dut, Executive Chief of the Lith section in Meen Payam, Rumbek North County, said that previously inaccessible areas are now open for movement on both sides, and freedom of movement and grazing between Lith and Manuer has been accepted.

He urged the Governor of Lakes State to form a special court to try the outstanding cases in Rumbek North County.

The two main sections have urged other sub-sections of the Pakam community, previously divided and involved in fighting, to join them in embracing peace and reconciliation in Rumbek North.

