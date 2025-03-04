‘Ladies First’ hitmaker Cool B admitted to hospital in Uganda

Talented South Sudanese singer Cool B has fallen ill and has been admitted to a hospital in the Ugandan capital Kampala, according to sources familiar with his situation.

The singer, who has collaborated with music legend Silver X to produce ‘Ladies First’ hit song, has been hospitalized for Hepatitis B and his condition is critical, a social media user named Myless Runa Arol said, adding he was texted by the singer on Monday evening.

Cool B appears emaciated and lying in hospital bed with a drip in his hand, in pictures seen by Eye Radio, including a sheet of unpaid medical bills amounting to 5 million Uganda Shillings.

“Our own son and a legend of all time Cool-b Sweetlyfe is in a critical condition in Kampala though he didn’t mention the name of the hospital he’s admitted in,” Ms. Arol said.

“Cool B inbox (texted) me last night with the shocking pics and told me he’s in Kampala for treatment, he has been suffering from Hepatitis B. He then allowed me to share it with friends and anyone because the bills can’t be handled by his family anymore.”

Ms. Arol appealed to South Sudanese well-wishers to lend their hands and help in the singer’s treatment. She added: “this is the right time we should stand for each other as South Sudanese, your contribution is most needed please.”

Rapper Papa Lee also made a plea to fellow musicians and fans to support Cool B’s treatment, in a social media post.

“He has given us great music, uplifted our spirits, and been a voice for many—now, he needs us. His medical bills are rising, and he cannot fight this alone,” Lee said.

“Let’s not let him walk this journey alone. Every contribution, big or small, can make a difference in his recovery. To all fans, friends, and well-wishers, let’s come together and stand with Cool B. Your support can help him get the treatment he urgently needs.”

Singer Chamdena Level said: “This is not looking good at all. I feel so sorry for what my brother is going through right now. I wish him a quick recovery.”

“I’m currently not in Kampala but I’m going to communicate with my people down there to find the hospital he’s admitted in. And hopefully we get to settle this situation in Jesus name.”

