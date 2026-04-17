Labour Ministry restores work permit system after maintenance upgrade

The Ministry of Labour says the Work Permit System is now fully operational following the completion of scheduled maintenance and system upgrades.

The update follows earlier concerns raised over delays in service delivery, including reports of face-to-face processing at Juba International Airport.

In Public Circular No. 5/2026 dated 15 April 2026, the Ministry said the system has resumed normal operations and outlined updated procedures for applicants, employers, and foreign nationals.

The Ministry said work permit applications will now be processed within 10 to 14 working days from the date of complete submission, provided all requirements are met.

It added that applicants must collect permits in person, with original passport identification required at the time of collection. It also stated that permits will not be released to third parties under any circumstances.

The Ministry said the measures are aimed at improving efficiency, strengthening verification, and ensuring proper service delivery.

It thanked the public for their patience during the maintenance period and urged compliance with the procedures.

It reaffirmed its commitment to improving labour administration and service delivery nationwide.