17th April 2026

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Governance | National News | News   |   Labour Ministry restores work permit system after maintenance upgrade

Labour Ministry restores work permit system after maintenance upgrade

Author: Lasuba Memo | Published: 5 hours ago

Juba International Airport. (Courtesy/Akuot Chol / AFP).

The Ministry of Labour says the Work Permit System is now fully operational following the completion of scheduled maintenance and system upgrades.

The update follows earlier concerns raised over delays in service delivery, including reports of face-to-face processing at Juba International Airport.

In Public Circular No. 5/2026 dated 15 April 2026, the Ministry said the system has resumed normal operations and outlined updated procedures for applicants, employers, and foreign nationals.

The Ministry said work permit applications will now be processed within 10 to 14 working days from the date of complete submission, provided all requirements are met.

It added that applicants must collect permits in person, with original passport identification required at the time of collection. It also stated that permits will not be released to third parties under any circumstances.

The Ministry said the measures are aimed at improving efficiency, strengthening verification, and ensuring proper service delivery.

It thanked the public for their patience during the maintenance period and urged compliance with the procedures.

It reaffirmed its commitment to improving labour administration and service delivery nationwide.

Currently on air

16:00:00 - 18:00:00

Sundown Program

Listen Live
Popular Stories
SSPDF response to Customs Roundabout shooting: investigation underway 1

SSPDF response to Customs Roundabout shooting: investigation underway

Published April 10, 2026

UN secretary-general appoints Kiki Gbeho as new UNMISS head in South Sudan 2

UN secretary-general appoints Kiki Gbeho as new UNMISS head in South Sudan

Published April 11, 2026

Djibouti President Guelleh wins sixth term with 97.8 percent of vote – BBC 3

Djibouti President Guelleh wins sixth term with 97.8 percent of vote – BBC

Published April 11, 2026

Five killed in alleged Misseriya militia attack in Abyei – Official 4

Five killed in alleged Misseriya militia attack in Abyei – Official

Published April 12, 2026

SSRA board cancels commissioner general’s order, reinstates two commissioners 5

SSRA board cancels commissioner general’s order, reinstates two commissioners

Published April 13, 2026

US outlines three-pillar priority in South Sudan 6

US outlines three-pillar priority in South Sudan

Published April 16, 2026

High taxes and GBV stifling women-led businesses in Juba 7

High taxes and GBV stifling women-led businesses in Juba

Published 23 hours ago

Governor Manytuil urges oil company to meet community obligations 8

Governor Manytuil urges oil company to meet community obligations

Published April 14, 2026

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Activist calls for legal teeth to enforce 35% gender quota

Published 11 minutes ago

Two dead in GPAA cattle raid, Eastern Equatoria denies claim

Published 13 minutes ago

“Kindness is the first line of treatment”: Dr. Martin Elia urges new medics to uphold ethics

Published 1 hour ago

“An Icon Beyond Description”: Hon. Rebecca Joshua Okwaci mourns the late Viviana Nyachan

Published 4 hours ago

UN warns of ‘hidden human cost’ after discovery of burial sites in Jonglei State

Published 4 hours ago

Rumbek rejects school land transfer to public university

Published 4 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
17th April 2026

Copyright 2026. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.