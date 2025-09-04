You are here: Home | Governance | News | Labour Minister calls for credible statistics to guide policymaking
The Minister of Labour, James Hoth Mai, has said that credible statistics are key to effective policymaking in South Sudan’s labour sector.
He made the remarks during the launch of an eight-day training organized by the National Bureau of Statistics in Juba.
The training, which runs from 3rd to 12th September 2025, focuses on labour force and migration surveys, child labour issues, international labour statistics standards, and the final review of the Labour Force Questionnaire.
James Hoth Mai said employment, migration, and livelihoods are central to the country’s national development.
“As you all know, reliable Data is the backbone of sound policymaking in the labor sector. Where employment, migration, and livelihood are the center of national development, our ability of accrued upgrades and up-to-date data is critical,” he said.
He said the government cannot design effective policies, measure progress, or assess the impact of its programs without reliable data.
“Without credible statistics, we cannot design effective policies that are one of our progress or make impact of our intervention on the lives of our people,” he added.
Published 35 minutes ago
Published 2 hours ago
Published 3 hours ago
Published 3 hours ago
Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.
Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.