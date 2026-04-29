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Labor Minister announces national Labor Day celebration this Friday

Authors: Koang Pal Chang | | Published: April 29, 2026

The Minister of Labour and Public Service, Hon. Anthony Makana, addresses the press in Juba on Tuesday, April 28, 2026 - courtesy

The Minister of Labor and Public Service, Hon. Anthony Lino Makana, has announced that South Sudan will host its inaugural National Celebration of International Labor Day on May 1, 2026. The event, held under the theme “Empowering Workers, Developing South Sudan,” will take place at Juba National Stadium.

Hon. Makana announced during a press conference at Juba Stadium on Tuesday, April 28.

The announcement follows a high-level endorsement from the Service Cluster Meeting chaired by His Excellency Hussein Abdelbagi Akol, Vice President in charge of the Service Delivery Cluster. The cluster reaffirmed the government’s commitment to delivering an inclusive and successful commemoration.

Minister Makana described this year’s celebration as historically significant, reflecting the government’s focus on honoring the workforce, enhancing productivity, and promoting labor rights.

“As South Sudan continues its journey towards peace, stability, and economic transformation, workers remain the backbone of national development,” the Minister stated.

The national program will feature a keynote address by His Excellency President Salva Kiir Mayardit, alongside other national leaders and stakeholders.

The celebration is designed to be a vibrant display of the country’s productivity and culture, including:

  • Exhibitions: Displays by workers, public institutions, and private enterprises.

  • Cultural Heritage: Performances showcasing the rich history and diverse heritage of South Sudan.

  • Live Media Coverage: Progressive broadcasting across national television and radio networks.

The Ministry of Labor is calling upon trade unions, employers’ associations, development partners, civil society, and the business community to participate actively. To facilitate attendance, a free online registration portal has been officially opened for the public.

Minister Makana also requested media houses to assign dedicated teams of reporters and photographers to ensure comprehensive coverage of this historic milestone.

“Let us unite to honor the valuable contributions of our workforce as we build a just, peaceful, and prosperous nation,” the Minister concluded.

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