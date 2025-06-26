Kuol proposes 50/50 gender split in governance for country’s stability

JUBA, South Sudan (Eye Radio) – The Senior Presidential Advisor, Kuol Manyang Juuk, has suggested that every political position in South Sudan, including constituency representatives in the national parliament, be split into two to ensure equal inclusion for women.

Speaking at the South Sudan Women Leaders Conference in Juba on Wednesday, June 25, Gen. Kuol stated that his proposal aims to accelerate peace and development.

The event is organized by the Concern for Women and Children Organization (First Lady’s office) in collaboration with the UNMISS Political Affairs Division.

Gen Kuol argued that true stability and sustained development will only materialize when women achieve meaningful participation in decision-making processes. This, he believes, would far surpass what is possible under the current political framework.

“I propose that in the future, every eligible position be split into two, one position for women and one position for men, a 50/50 ratio,” Kuol Manyang stated.

He highlighted the current challenges: “This is because men cling onto power and they scare the women, so we have to be just, give them 50/50.”

Addressing potential financial concerns, he added, “We have money, we are not poor, if it is a matter of the budget, then we can also work for it, because it is difficult to convince men to allow women to contest. They go and oppress them.”

He further clarified his vision for representation: “Hence, representatives to the national parliament coming from our 79 counties should be 79 women and 79 men.”

Juuk concluded with a powerful assertion: “The day women attain the adequate level of participation in decision making in South Sudan, the country will see stability and sustained development beyond anything we can accomplish with our current political dispensation.”

To rectify the pervasive injustices against women, including gender and sex-based violence, Juuk emphasized the collective responsibility to advocate for women’s leadership across all aspects of life in South Sudan.

He argued that the 35 per cent affirmative action stipulated in the 2018 revitalized peace agreement is simply not enough, stressing that women are equally eligible to contest for the remaining 65 percent of governance positions.

His call echoes recent demands from the diaspora. In March this year, a network of South Sudanese women across Europe and America urged the government to prioritize gender equality by ensuring effective representation and active participation of women in decision-making processes.

South Sudanese women continue to disproportionately bear the burden of the prolonged civil conflict, despite the 2018 peace agreement.

The deal is widely believed to have fallen short in addressing the root causes of the conflict, and prevailing intercommunal violence and attacks continue to leave women and girls bearing the brunt, with a staggering 65% having reportedly experienced sexual or physical violence.

Gen Kuol’s proposal offers a radical yet direct approach to empowering women and, by extension, fostering a more stable and prosperous South Sudan.

