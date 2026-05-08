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Kuajok-Wau road rehabilitation to boost trade, security: official

Author: Golda Charles | Published: May 8, 2026

A section of the Kuajok–Wau highway, which authorities say is set for rehabilitation to improve trade and transport between Warrap and Western Bahr el Ghazal – courtesy photo.

Residents and traders in Warrap State are expected to benefit from the rehabilitation of the highway linking Warrap and Western Bahr el Ghazal, according to state authorities.

Speaking to Eye Radio, Warrap State Information Minister Wol Mayom said the national government has confirmed plans to rehabilitate the road connecting the two states.

He said the project was announced during a visit by the National Minister of Roads and Bridges and his delegation earlier this month.

“We have received good news from the National Minister of Roads and Bridges and his accompanying delegation on the 2nd of May that Warrap State will have rehabilitation of the highway road between Western Bahr el Ghazal State and Warrap State. And this highway is going to be completed within May on the 17th. And it would also be completed by Ayat construction company,” he said.

Mayom said the road is important for transport, trade, and security, especially between Warrap and the town of Wau in Western Bahr el Ghazal.

“We are actually going to benefit a lot because the road is the only lifeline that can facilitate goods and also de-escalate any insecurity. But the most important thing is the good news for this road is actually it would boost our economy at the state level because we are sharing the same commodities with Western Bahr el Ghazal, especially Wau,” he added.

The rehabilitation plan is part of broader efforts by the national Ministry of Roads and Bridges to improve roads and bridges across the Bahr el Ghazal region before the rainy season.

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