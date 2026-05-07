Kuajok Airport works set to resume after long delay

Authorities in Warrap State say work on the long-delayed Kuajok Airport is expected to resume soon following renewed engagement between the state government and the contracted company.

Speaking to Eye Radio this afternoon, Warrap State Minister of Information Wol Mayom said the company responsible for the airport project is preparing to return and continue construction work.

He said the project remains important for the state and is highly anticipated by residents.

“We have been informed that the company that has been contracted to complete Kuajok National Airport is going also to come and resume the work. It has stalled anyway, but His Excellency the Governor has engaged the company and the company is going to be received soon. So, it is an awaited project of the state,” he said.

Construction of the airport began earlier under Amoko Company and includes a three-kilometre runway, terminals and a perimeter fence.

Authorities previously said the airport is expected to handle both domestic and international flights and help generate revenue for Warrap State once completed.

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