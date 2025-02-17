17th February 2025
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Sports   |   Koryom sinks Nile City to bottom, El Merriekh batters Bentiu City in SSPL

Koryom sinks Nile City to bottom, El Merriekh batters Bentiu City in SSPL

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 43 mins ago

Koryom FC and Nile City FC players clash during Sunday’s match at Juba National Stadium - Courtesy of SSFA.

Koryom Bor overcame tactical struggles to secure a hard-fought 1-0 victory against Nile City Yambio, as a fierce Unity derby saw El Merriek beating Bentiu City 2-0 in the weekend matches of the South Sudan Premier League.

The win against bottom-placed Nile City has propelled Koryom to fifth position with 22 points, having suffered defeat to Olympic Renk in match-week 10.

Nile City started with a well-organized formation and quick transitions, putting Koryom under pressure.

But Koryom relied on their technical quality and individual brilliance to make up for their tactical disorganization.

Angufi Mudasiri’s stunning long-range strike in the 17th minute put Koryom ahead and proved to be the decisive moment of the game.

Despite taking the lead, Koryom’s defensive structure remained shaky, with gaps in the backline and goalkeeper errors that nearly cost them.

The second half saw a shift in momentum. Nile City’s strategy flopped and they struggled to build attacks, resorting to long balls.

On the other hand, Koryom improved significantly, applying high pressure and controlling possession. Key substitutions bringing in Ahmed and Abraham helped solidify the midfield, improving their ball circulation and balance between the lines.

In the end, Koryom’s ability to adapt in the second half and their tactical adjustments helped them secure all three points, despite their earlier struggles. Would you like a deeper tactical breakdown or player ratings?

Angufi Mudasiri who scored for Koryom was named the man of the match.

The current league standings are shaping up to be quite competitive at the top, with James leading the table with 29 points, followed closely by Holy Family (26 points). And Kator (24 points)

Meanwhile, Koryom Bor remains in fifth place with 22 points, keeping them in contention for a higher spot.

At the bottom, Nile City struggles with just 1 point, while Olympic Renk (5 points) and Al-Hilal Wau (7 points) are also battling to avoid relegation.

El Merriekh Bentiu jumped to fourth position on Saturday after beating Bentiu City 2-0 in a lively Unity derby. Aluk Akech scored in the 36th minute and Mohamed Musa in the 86th to earn El Merriekh the crucial victory and 23 points so far.

 

Currently on air

18:00:00 - 18:55:00

Score-sheet

Listen Live
Popular Stories
President Kiir sacks vice presidents Igga, Abdelbagi in massive reshuffle 1

President Kiir sacks vice presidents Igga, Abdelbagi in massive reshuffle

Published February 10, 2025

South Sudan ranked world’s most corrupt country in 2024: Corruption survey 2

South Sudan ranked world’s most corrupt country in 2024: Corruption survey

Published February 11, 2025

Analyst and activist react to Kiir’s major reshuffle 3

Analyst and activist react to Kiir’s major reshuffle

Published February 11, 2025

Futuyo is safe at military base after leaving Yambio – SPLA-IO 4

Futuyo is safe at military base after leaving Yambio – SPLA-IO

Published February 14, 2025

Machar urges Kiir to reinstate dismissed officials, cites peace deal violation 5

Machar urges Kiir to reinstate dismissed officials, cites peace deal violation

Published February 12, 2025

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Koryom sinks Nile City to bottom, El Merriekh batters Bentiu City in SSPL

Published 43 mins ago

South Sudan’s path to food self-sufficiency: Experts call for urgent action

Published 2 hours ago

Pope Francis in complex clinical situation-Vatican

Published 2 hours ago

U.S. aid freeze directly affects 70,000 people with HIV in South Sudan

Published 2 hours ago

With two-year extension awaiting launch, activist questions R-TGONU’s political will

Published 4 hours ago

Ambassador Juach reassures Ugandan traders on business safety

Published 4 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
17th February 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.