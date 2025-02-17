Koryom sinks Nile City to bottom, El Merriekh batters Bentiu City in SSPL

Koryom Bor overcame tactical struggles to secure a hard-fought 1-0 victory against Nile City Yambio, as a fierce Unity derby saw El Merriek beating Bentiu City 2-0 in the weekend matches of the South Sudan Premier League.

The win against bottom-placed Nile City has propelled Koryom to fifth position with 22 points, having suffered defeat to Olympic Renk in match-week 10.

Nile City started with a well-organized formation and quick transitions, putting Koryom under pressure.

But Koryom relied on their technical quality and individual brilliance to make up for their tactical disorganization.

Angufi Mudasiri’s stunning long-range strike in the 17th minute put Koryom ahead and proved to be the decisive moment of the game.

Despite taking the lead, Koryom’s defensive structure remained shaky, with gaps in the backline and goalkeeper errors that nearly cost them.

The second half saw a shift in momentum. Nile City’s strategy flopped and they struggled to build attacks, resorting to long balls.

On the other hand, Koryom improved significantly, applying high pressure and controlling possession. Key substitutions bringing in Ahmed and Abraham helped solidify the midfield, improving their ball circulation and balance between the lines.

In the end, Koryom’s ability to adapt in the second half and their tactical adjustments helped them secure all three points, despite their earlier struggles. Would you like a deeper tactical breakdown or player ratings?

Angufi Mudasiri who scored for Koryom was named the man of the match.

The current league standings are shaping up to be quite competitive at the top, with James leading the table with 29 points, followed closely by Holy Family (26 points). And Kator (24 points)

Meanwhile, Koryom Bor remains in fifth place with 22 points, keeping them in contention for a higher spot.

At the bottom, Nile City struggles with just 1 point, while Olympic Renk (5 points) and Al-Hilal Wau (7 points) are also battling to avoid relegation.

El Merriekh Bentiu jumped to fourth position on Saturday after beating Bentiu City 2-0 in a lively Unity derby. Aluk Akech scored in the 36th minute and Mohamed Musa in the 86th to earn El Merriekh the crucial victory and 23 points so far.