Kolnyang teen playing with gun shoots friend in head

A 13-year-old boy shot and killed his agemate cousin in Bor County while playing with a gun, according to the police commissioner of Jonglei State.

Major General Elia Costa says the incident occurred on Tuesday at around 2:00 PM at the Malingthor checkpoint in Kolnyang Payam of Bor County.

The suspect identified as Ajak Nhial Mayen shot his cousin’s brother Yor Manhiem Bol in the nose while playing with a gun he took from his uncle’s shop.

The police official narrated to Eye Radio what happened this morning.

“ Yesterday [Tuesday], 31 October 2023, at around 2:00 pm in the Malingthor checkpoint of Kolnyang Payam of Bor County a small boy by the name Yor Manhiem Bol 13 years was shot by his colleague by the name Ajak Nhial Mayen, 13, in the nose and passed away on spot.

General Costa adds that the owner of the gun, Ajak Bol, 25, and the suspect were arrested, and a court case has been filed against them.

“A case was opened in Bor police station and the reason was that, the deceased and the killer entered the shop of a businessman called Ajak Bol, 25, took his gun, and then started playing with it when he shot the cousin and passed away the same time- they all come from the same family.’

“We arrested two suspects, the killer [of the small boy] and the owner of the gun for more investigation, and as the police, we will do an investigation and then refer to the court, it is the court to decide.’

