1st November 2023
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Governance | Justice | News   |   Kolnyang teen playing with gun shoots friend in head

Kolnyang teen playing with gun shoots friend in head

Author: Baria Johnson | Published: 1 hour ago

Barricade tape for crime scene (Courtesy)

A 13-year-old boy shot and killed his agemate cousin in Bor County while playing with a gun, according to the police commissioner of Jonglei State.

Major General Elia Costa says the incident occurred on Tuesday at around 2:00 PM at the Malingthor checkpoint in Kolnyang Payam of Bor County.

The suspect identified as Ajak Nhial Mayen shot his cousin’s brother Yor Manhiem Bol in the nose while playing with a gun he took from his uncle’s shop.

The police official narrated to Eye Radio what happened this morning.

“ Yesterday [Tuesday],  31 October 2023, at around 2:00 pm in the Malingthor checkpoint of Kolnyang Payam of Bor County a small boy by the name Yor Manhiem Bol 13 years was shot by his colleague by the name Ajak Nhial Mayen, 13, in the nose and passed away on spot.

General Costa adds that the owner of the gun, Ajak Bol, 25, and the suspect were arrested, and a court case has been filed against them.

“A case was opened in Bor police station and the reason was that, the deceased and the killer entered the shop of a businessman called Ajak Bol, 25, took his gun, and then started playing with it when he shot the cousin and passed away the same time- they all come from the same family.’

“We arrested two suspects, the killer [of the small boy] and the owner of the gun for more investigation, and as the police, we will do an investigation and then refer to the court, it is the court to decide.’

 

 

 

 

Currently on air

09:00:00 - 12:55:00

Sound Track Show

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Interior, City Council join hands to crackdown on Juba unruly youth 1

Interior, City Council join hands to crackdown on Juba unruly youth

Published Thursday, October 26, 2023

South Sudan survives suspension from SWIFT payment system – Makuei 2

South Sudan survives suspension from SWIFT payment system – Makuei

Published Monday, October 30, 2023

Juba County Commissioner suspends distillation of Spirits 3

Juba County Commissioner suspends distillation of Spirits

Published Thursday, October 26, 2023

Cabinet passes Land Policy as it concludes land belongs to the people, not the communities 4

Cabinet passes Land Policy as it concludes land belongs to the people, not the communities

Published Saturday, October 28, 2023

Auditor-General finds irregularities in Juba-Rumbek road construction 5

Auditor-General finds irregularities in Juba-Rumbek road construction

Published Thursday, October 26, 2023

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Kolnyang teen playing with gun shoots friend in head

Published 1 hour ago

Warrap: How WFP training is helping women farmers diversified food production

Published 2 hours ago

Data shows reduced disaster casualties over past years – Akol

Published 18 hours ago

Don’t vote along tribal lines in 2024, Akok urges youths

Published 18 hours ago

NBS market hits by commodities shortage due influx of refugees

Published 19 hours ago

US to remove Uganda, three other African countries from Agoa trade deal

Published 20 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
1st November 2023

Copyright 2023. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.

error: Alert: Content is protected !!