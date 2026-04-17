17th April 2026

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“Kindness is the first line of treatment”: Dr. Martin Elia urges new medics to uphold ethics

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 1 hour ago

Senior government and South Sudan General Medical Council officials stand with a cohort of 251 medical professionals during their official induction on Thursday, April 16, 2026 | Courtesy

The National Minister of Cabinet Affairs, Dr. Martin Elia Lomurö, has called on newly sworn-in medical professionals to prioritize humility and compassion, describing a doctor’s sensitivity to their patients as the “first line of treatment.”

His remarks came during a high-profile oath-taking ceremony organized by the South Sudan General Medical Council. The event saw more than 251 professionals—including doctors, pharmacists, dentists, and specialists—officially enter the medical workforce.

Addressing the graduates, Dr. Lomurö emphasized that while the pride of the profession often drives students to medical school, the reality of the work requires a deep, lifelong commitment to humanity. He stressed that medical practice is a serious responsibility that extends far beyond academic success.

“When you decided you wanted to be a medical doctor, you might not have known what it truly means,” Dr. Lomurö stated. “But now you must know that this is a serious undertaking. You must be humble to your patients and sensitive to their feelings. That friendliness itself is the first line of treatment.”

The Minister also called on training institutions to strengthen educational standards and ensure that ethical principles remain the backbone of the health sector.

Echoing these sentiments, the Vice Chancellor of Ayii University, Dr. Ayii Isaac, reminded the professionals that the medical oath serves as a vital moral shield for both the practitioner and the patient. He urged the new medics to consider the “broader human context” of those they treat.

“A sick person is not alone; they have a family and responsibilities,” Dr. Isaac noted. “Don’t only see the sickness. See beyond that and save that person, knowing they have a life and duties to return to. This oath guides you to serve to the best of your ability.”

While the ceremony celebrated a new chapter for South Sudan’s healthcare system, the Medical Council used the platform to highlight significant obstacles. The Council acknowledged that limited office space and inadequate funding continue to hinder its ability to carry out essential regulatory functions and effective service delivery.

Despite these challenges, the induction of over 250 specialists is seen as a major step forward in addressing the country’s need for qualified and disciplined healthcare providers.

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17th April 2026

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