Kiir’s office clarifies Raila Odinga’s visit and Machar meeting

The Office of President Salva Kiir has clarified that Raila Odinga’s visit to Uganda was planned in advance and that President Kiir had no role in organizing it.

On Friday, March 28, Kenyan media reported that Raila Odinga claimed he was asked to meet Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni first before being permitted to see Dr. Machar, who is currently under house arrest due to allegations related to the violence in Nasir.

In a press briefing on Monday, March 31, Presidential Press Secretary David Amuor Majur strongly dismissed Odinga’s statements, calling them a misunderstanding of diplomatic norms.

He clarified that Odinga’s visit to Uganda was planned and had no involvement from the South Sudanese government.

“The suggestion that His Excellency General Salva Kiir Mayardit, President of the Republic of South Sudan, requested Right Honorable Raila Odinga to meet with the President of Uganda is misrepresenting diplomatic norms and principles,” Amuor said.

“The Right Honorable Odinga’s mission to Uganda was pre-arranged. Nobody has sent him to go and talk to President Museveni.”

Majur reiterated the government’s commitment to peace and stability while ensuring that South Sudan’s sovereignty and diplomatic relationships with neighboring nations remain intact.

