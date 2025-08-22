Kiir’s latest reshuffle brings back Athian, Majak as finance and investment ministers

President Salva Kiir has removed several government officials, including the ministers of finance and investment.

In a series of presidential decrees read on the state-run broadcaster SSBC on Thursday evening, Kiir sacked Dr. Marial Dongrin Ater from his position as Minister of Finance and Planning.

He has been replaced by Athian Diing Athian, who returns to the ministry after he was dismissed in 2021.

President Kiir also removed Dr. Dhieu Mathok and appointed Joseph Mum Majak as the new Minister of Investment. Majak previously served as Minister of Trade and Industry but was relieved in March this year, after being appointed to the role in July 2024.

The head of state also dismissed Arop Nuoi Arop as First Undersecretary in the Ministry of Finance and Planning.

He then appointed Garang Majak Bol to the position.

No official reasons were given for the reshuffle.

The changes come at a time when the country is facing economic difficulties, including cash shortages, unstable market prices, and the continued depreciation of the South Sudanese Pound against foreign currencies.

In July, the Governor of the Bank of South Sudan, Dr. Addis Ababa Othow, told the Finance and Economic Planning Committee of the National Assembly that the central bank planned to print more money to ease the liquidity crisis.

Dr. Othow said the move was part of a short-term plan to address the crisis. He added that the bank was also working on medium- and long-term strategies to tackle the issue sustainably.

