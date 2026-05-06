Kiir’s govt reacts to U.S. diplomat’s “poisoned water” allegations, defends UNMISS cooperation

The Government of South Sudan has issued a formal rebuttal to recent remarks made by the United States Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Michael Waltz, during a Security Council briefing on the mandate renewal of the UN Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS).

In a press statement released by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Juba expressed “great concern” over Waltz’s April 30 remarks, which were published by the America Times News Service, where the U.S. envoy criticized the South Sudanese government’s cooperation with UNMISS and raised concerns over governance, security conditions, and humanitarian access in the country.

Waltz, in his Security Council address, argued that UNMISS should be “streamlined” and refocused on core peacekeeping tasks, accusing South Sudan’s leadership of undermining the mission through obstruction of operations and failing to meet commitments under peace agreements.

He also cited repeated restrictions on peacekeeping operations and humanitarian access, and questioned progress toward elections scheduled under the country’s transitional roadmap.

Responding to these claims, the South Sudanese Foreign Ministry rejected allegations of misconduct by state security forces, including claims—echoed by U.S. officials and UN human rights experts that the South Sudan People’s Defence Forces (SSPDF) had deliberately contaminated water sources.

The government called these allegations “unfounded,” insisting that civilians and soldiers share the same water sources and that no evidence supports such claims.

The statement emphasized South Sudan’s “historic partnership” with the United States, acknowledging Washington’s role in supporting South Sudan’s independence.

It further expressed readiness to “jointly verify” allegations with the U.S. Embassy in Juba and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to continued cooperation with UNMISS through existing coordination mechanisms.

Juba also defended its implementation of the 2018 Revitalized Peace Agreement, stating that the transitional government remains on track to hold elections in December 2026.

Officials said preparations are ongoing and reiterated their commitment to democratic transition.

Addressing political tensions, the ministry referenced ongoing legal proceedings against a senior opposition figure linked to the March 2025 Nasir incident, which the statement said resulted in 256 fatalities, including soldiers, a senior commander, and a UN helicopter crew member.

The exchange highlights growing friction between Washington and Juba over the direction of UNMISS and the pace of political reforms in South Sudan, even as both sides publicly affirm continued cooperation.

The U.S. statement, as reported by America Times News Service, underscored concerns that UN peacekeeping efforts risk becoming ineffective without stronger host-government compliance, while South Sudan insists that reforms are underway and cooperation mechanisms remain active.

As UNMISS enters another mandate renewal cycle, diplomatic tensions appear to be sharpening over the mission’s future role, scope, and effectiveness in the country.