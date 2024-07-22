Kiir urged to intervene as teachers keep off classrooms

A students’ rights activist has appealed to President Salva Kiir to quickly intervene as primary schools shut down due to the delays in teachers’ salaries.

During an assessment by Eye Radio last week, four government primary schools indefinitely suspended learning in Juba – sending thousands of pupils’ home after fed-up teachers failed to show up over months of unpaid salaries.

The move has resulted in the suspension of classes at Buluk, Gudele East, and Juba One Boys and Girls primary schools.

Wilson Mayor who also visited some schools in Juba during the same week said, he only found head teachers and their deputies and a few pupils.

The activist is now calling on the President to direct the Minister of Finance to settle the teachers’ arrears to safeguard the education system in the country.

“My appeal goes to the President to direct the Ministry of Finance and pay the salaries of the civil servants, the lecturers, the armed forces in the Republic of South Sudan so that the work continues smoothly.

Mr. mayo also urged the parliamentarians to summon the finance minister who is just about few days in office over the delays to clear the arrears of the teachers.

“They should represent the will of the people of South Sudan and question the Minister of Finance to make sure the 10-month salary arrears are paid.

On June 30, the ex-finance minister Awow Daniel Chuang closed the fiscal budget year 2023-2024, a move the national parliament protested.

Two weeks later, President Salva kiir, sacked Engineer Awow and replaced with will Marial Dongrin Ater.

On July 12, the National Minister of General Education and Instruction Awut Deng, raised concerns about the delayed marking of Certificate of Secondary Education (CSE) examination papers and the hardship faced by public school teachers due to delayed salaries.

According to the deputy information minister, Jacob Maiju Korok, public primary and secondary schools were on the verge of shutting down due to the months of non-payment for teachers.

Public expenditure on education in South Sudan is also said to be one of the lowest in the world.

The sector is also suffering from low investment and low capacity, with its administration and management weakened by conflicts.

On July 5, President Kiir promised to support the country’s education sector by ensuring proper remuneration of teachers to address poor and delayed salary payments amid a severe economic crisis.

Kiir spoke in a meeting with State Governors, Chief Administrators and Education Ministers in Juba, according to a statement from the Office of the President.

Further, the Institute of Development Studies has found that teachers in South Sudan remain poorly and irregularly paid – leading to qualified teachers deserting for better-paying jobs.

This has resulted in schools hiring primary and secondary school leavers with limited proficiency in English – the language of instruction.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter