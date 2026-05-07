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Kiir, UNMISS Chief Gbeho discuss cooperation on peace and stability

Author: Patricia Dominic | Published: 3 hours ago

President Salva Kiir and UNMISS Chief Anita Kiki Gbeho hold talks on strengthening cooperation at State House – Photo: Office of the President.

President Salva Kiir has held talks with the Special Representative of the UN Secretary General, Anita Kiki Gbeho, on strengthening cooperation between the government and the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS).

During the meeting, President Kiir reaffirmed the government’s commitment to working closely with the United Nations in support of peace, stability and service delivery across the country.

Gbeho, head of UNMISS, briefed the President on the mission’s mandate, including support for the peace process, protection of civilians, and efforts to promote lasting stability in South Sudan.

President Kiir said her appointment builds on an existing relationship and assured her of the government’s full support.

“We are not starting from zero. We have known you and have seen your work. I didn’t consult with you, but if it suits you, we welcome you,” President Kiir said.

He further emphasized the government’s readiness to work closely with the United Nations.

“I will always stand behind you. We are here to work hand in hand and South Sudan is ready to ensure that everything moves forward,” he stated.

The meeting highlighted a shared commitment between the government and the United Nations to advance peace and stability in the country.

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