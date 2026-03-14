Kiir travels to South Africa for talks with President Ramaphosa

President Salva Kiir has travelled to South Africa for an official visit to hold talks with his counterpart, Cyril Ramaphosa.

According to a statement issued by his office, President Kiir left Juba this morning for South Africa, where he and President Ramaphosa are expected to hold discussions aimed at deepening the historical relations and cooperation between the two countries.

Arek Aldo Ajou said in the statement that the visit follows up on the meeting held between President Kiir and Ramaphosa in Addis Ababa last month and extends the previous visit by the Presidential Special Envoy to South Africa.

She further explained that the talks between the two sides are expected to focus on strengthening the historical ties between the peoples of both nations and expanding cooperation in the areas of economy, institutional building, and capacity development.

Arek described the visit as one that will help deepen relations between the two countries and serve their common interests.