18th March 2026

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  National News | News | Politics   |   Kiir travels to South Africa for talks with President Ramaphosa

Kiir travels to South Africa for talks with President Ramaphosa

Author: James Atem Kuir | Published: March 14, 2026

President Salva Kiir shakes hands with Vice President Dr James Wani Igga ahead of his departure from Juba for an official visit to South Africa. Photo credit: Office of the President.

President Salva Kiir has travelled to South Africa for an official visit to hold talks with his counterpart, Cyril Ramaphosa.

According to a statement issued by his office, President Kiir left Juba this morning for South Africa, where he and President Ramaphosa are expected to hold discussions aimed at deepening the historical relations and cooperation between the two countries.

Arek Aldo Ajou said in the statement that the visit follows up on the meeting held between President Kiir and Ramaphosa in Addis Ababa last month and extends the previous visit by the Presidential Special Envoy to South Africa.

She further explained that the talks between the two sides are expected to focus on strengthening the historical ties between the peoples of both nations and expanding cooperation in the areas of economy, institutional building, and capacity development.

Arek described the visit as one that will help deepen relations between the two countries and serve their common interests.

Currently on air

21:00:00 - 21:30:00

News Hour: English

Listen Live
Popular Stories
First S. Sudanese song “dhuengdu” to hit 3m views on youtube in one year 1

First S. Sudanese song “dhuengdu” to hit 3m views on youtube in one year

Published March 16, 2026

Prof. Akec: South Sudan must reform institutions to achieve economic prosperity 2

Prof. Akec: South Sudan must reform institutions to achieve economic prosperity

Published March 14, 2026

Police officer shot dead while trying to save robbery victim in Juba 3

Police officer shot dead while trying to save robbery victim in Juba

Published March 14, 2026

AKOBO: Solar panels looted from water station as SSPDF announces military control 4

AKOBO: Solar panels looted from water station as SSPDF announces military control

Published March 12, 2026

Two inmates spend 20 years on death row in Wau as lawyers call for judicial action 5

Two inmates spend 20 years on death row in Wau as lawyers call for judicial action

Published March 16, 2026

Kiir reshuffles Central Equatoria State government 6

Kiir reshuffles Central Equatoria State government

Published March 16, 2026

80,000 South Sudanese flee to Akobo district in Gambella, official confirms 7

80,000 South Sudanese flee to Akobo district in Gambella, official confirms

Published March 14, 2026

What you need to know about Akobo: An Island town under pressure 8

What you need to know about Akobo: An Island town under pressure

Published March 12, 2026

Latest StoriesSee all stories

VP Nyandeng urges open dialogue as “key to stability” for 2026 elections

Published 2 hours ago

Governor Adil pledges joint peace efforts with PAX for Peace

Published 2 hours ago

Over 4000 displaced from Ruweng seek shelter in Abyei

Published 2 hours ago

Gier proposes “annexing” Abiemnhom to Abyei for survival

Published 3 hours ago

Digital evidence lacks direct link to accused, Forensic Expert tells Special Court

Published 4 hours ago

“Where is the Cabinet?”: Gier slams Govt absence after Abiemnhom tragedy

Published 8 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
18th March 2026

Copyright 2026. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.